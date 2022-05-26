Elevations Foundation awards $76,000 in scholarships

BOULDER — Elevations Foundation has awarded $76,000 in scholarships to 32 Colorado high school graduates.

“Increasing access to education is vital to the community. I’m proud that the foundation is helping these outstanding students on a path to reach their education goals,” Jennifer Hinderliter, executive director of Elevations Foundation, said in a written statement.

Recipients were honored at a scholarship event May 24 and came from high schools throughout the state:

Alexander Dawson High School.

Arrupe Jesuit High School.

Bishop Machebeuf High School.

Boulder High School.

Boulder Preparatory High School.

Centarus High School.

Colorado Virtual Academy.

Denver Center for International Studies High School.

Erie High School.

Fairview High School.

Lincoln High School.

Monarch High School.

Mountain View High School.

Niwot High School.

Peak to Peak Charter School.

Rocky Mountain High School.

Silver Creek High School.

Standley Lake High School.

Thompson Valley High School.

Windsor Charter Academy High School.

“All Elevations Foundation scholarship recipients have demonstrated outstanding academic and community engagement,” according to a press release announcing the awards. “This year’s scholars are attending in-state universities like the University of Colorado Boulder and others are exploring out-of-state universities like Arizona State University, Western Washington University and others.”

Elevations Foundation has awarded $572,950 since its founding in 2010. Scholarships are based on financial need and personal and career goals and range between $500 and $5,000.

“Every year we are so proud to recognize and celebrate the exceptional scholars that are looking to further their education,” said Dennis Paul, board chair of Elevations Foundation. “To play a part in making a difference in their future is a special feeling, and this is what our foundation is all about.”