Elevations Foundation awards $76,000 in scholarships

BOULDER — Elevations Foundation has awarded $76,000 in scholarships to 32 Colorado high school graduates.
“Increasing access to education is vital to the community. I’m proud that the foundation is helping these outstanding students on a path to reach their education goals,” Jennifer Hinderliter, executive director of Elevations Foundation, said in a written statement.
Recipients were honored at a scholarship event May 24 and came from high schools throughout the state:
- Alexander Dawson High School.
- Arrupe Jesuit High School.
- Bishop Machebeuf High School.
- Boulder High School.
- Boulder Preparatory High School.
- Centarus High School.
- Colorado Virtual Academy.
- Denver Center for International Studies High School.
- Erie High School.
- Fairview High School.
- Lincoln High School.
- Monarch High School.
- Mountain View High School.
- Niwot High School.
- Peak to Peak Charter School.
- Rocky Mountain High School.
- Silver Creek High School.
- Standley Lake High School.
- Thompson Valley High School.
- Windsor Charter Academy High School.
“All Elevations Foundation scholarship recipients have demonstrated outstanding academic and community engagement,” according to a press release announcing the awards. “This year’s scholars are attending in-state universities like the University of Colorado Boulder and others are exploring out-of-state universities like Arizona State University, Western Washington University and others.”
Elevations Foundation has awarded $572,950 since its founding in 2010. Scholarships are based on financial need and personal and career goals and range between $500 and $5,000.
“Every year we are so proud to recognize and celebrate the exceptional scholars that are looking to further their education,” said Dennis Paul, board chair of Elevations Foundation. “To play a part in making a difference in their future is a special feeling, and this is what our foundation is all about.”