Denver-area retail properties fetch $9.3M in separate deals

DENVER — Two Denver-area retail properties have sold in separate transactions.

A 17,844-square-foot property at 5080-5096 N. Central Park Blvd. was purchased by KC Quebec LLC from Park Plaza LLC for $6.1 million.

SVN | Denver Commercial brokers Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer facilitated the transaction.

“The 100% occupied retail investment property received multiple offers at full price,” Matthews said in a written statement. “Based on its prime Central Park location, we expected to see a lot of activity on this one, and the market delivered.”

In a separate deal, an Arvada retail property at 6395 Sheridan Blvd. sold for $3.17 million.

Meyer and Matthews represented the seller, Couch Family Trust of 1990. The buyer, 6395 Sheridan Blvd. LLC, was represented by its managing member.

The 12,300-square-foot property is located on the southwest corner of 64th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

“The seller’s family had owned this asset since they acquired it from the original developer in 1995,” Meyer said in a written statement. “We had it under contract with the same principal in early 2020, when the COVID pandemic hit and caused the deal to fall apart. We were glad to be able to resurrect the transaction almost 2 years later, at a time that worked much better for both parties.”