Broomfield Chamber names Pat Monacelli new president, CEO

BROOMFIELD — Pat Monacelli will be the new president and CEO of the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce, the chamber announced Wednesday. Monacelli will take over for Sam Taylor, who spent nearly five years in the position.

Taylor stepped down effective May 16 to join Lafayette charity Imagine! as its new director of community and employment services.

Monacelli was previously the chamber’s director of membership, a position he held since 2019. Before that, he spent 18 years working in the nonprofit sector. He also served on the chamber’s board of directors from 2017 to 2018. Monacelli told BizWest that his experiences as a member of the chamber and as a director showed him what a powerful resource the chamber could be for the Broomfield business community.

“When the opportunity came around, I really wanted to work here because I believe in it, and I believe in the mission,” Monacelli said.

Monacelli said that over the past three years working for the chamber, he and the staff have had lots of time to come up with a plan for the future. The chamber’s two priorities will be supporting local businesses by helping them grow their business and outreach, as well as making sure Broomfield businesses have their needs communicated to local, regional and state-level decision makers, he said.

He’ll also focus on continuing to grow membership and deepen relationships with both big employers and small businesses.

“We’ve seen our chamber come out of the COVID pandemic in pretty good shape,” Monacelli said. “We’re back up now to a membership number as high as it’s been. There’s a lot of room to grow still. It’s really a long-term vision.”