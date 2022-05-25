Boulder funds pilot program for basic income

BOULDER — One of the Front Range’s wealthier alcoves is trying something new to help its neediest residents.

Boulder is setting aside some American Rescue Plan Act money — initially $250,000 and potentially another $2.75 million — to fund a pilot program for guaranteed income.

Several years ago, Stockton, California, became the first city in the nation to launch such a program, and staff with Boulder’s Housing and Human Services Department have been looking to that city as an example.

Unlike traditional social programs that provide for specific needs — food stamps or housing vouchers, for example — guaranteeing income is “a different approach where we don’t decide how people need to be assisted,” Boulder HHS director Kurt Finhaber said Tuesday during a Boulder City Council study session on the pilot program.

Guaranteed income, according to a city memo, is defined by Mayors for a Guaranteed Income as “a monthly, cash payment given directly to individuals. It is unconditional, with no strings attached and no work requirements. A guaranteed income is meant to supplement, rather than replace, the existing social safety net.”

Boulder’s pilot program would likely provide about $500 to qualified participants for a period of one to two years. Transfers could start as soon as next year.

Such a program would go a long way toward HHS’ mission of “striv[ing] for all people in this community to thrive,” HHS staffer Elizabeth Crowe said.

City officials hope the project will lead to:

Reduced poverty.

Increased housing and food security.

Increased mental health, physical health and overall wellness.

Increased level of employment, or higher wages.

Increased academic advancement or achievement.

Increased self-determination and feelings of dignity.

Increased ability to withstand financial hardship and crisis.

Increased level of racial and economic justice.

Increased feelings of political efficacy amongst vulnerable populations

Data from California suggests these outcomes are possible, HHS staffers say.

“GI participants with full-time employment rose from 28% prior to receiving funding, to 40% one year later,” a memo citing results from the Stockton pilot program reported. “The rate of full-time employment among the control group rose only 5% in the same time period. Participants report an increased ability to set goals, consider new job opportunities and take risks (e.g., taking time off from a current job to pursue other options like internships or job training) and meet family needs.”

Cam Burns, deputy director of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, said, “We imagine largely that the findings we experienced in Stockton will be largely similar in other cities” such as Boulder.

Boulder City Council members were largely in favor of the GI pilot program, but some members urged staff to make sure that efficacy conclusions are based on data and that those who would benefit most from the program are brought in to advise early in the process.

Councilman Bob Yates also recommended that Boulder not use the term “guaranteed income” for its program, predicting that such terminology would set improper expectations for recipients that the payments are permanent.

“There are also people who incorrectly equate this with universal basic income,” which “triggers some people” who are opposed to that concept, he said.