Buc-ees to break ground on massive Johnstown convenience store

An artist’s rendering depicts the exterior of a Buc-ee’s store that broke ground last year in Tennessee. Courtesy Buc-ee’s.

JOHNSTOWN — Buc-ee’s is one step closer to bringing one of the world’s largest convenience stores to Northern Colorado.

The Pearland, Texas-based chain will break ground June 7 on its 74,000-square-foot project at the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 60. The store will tie one in Sevierville, Tennessee as the world’s largest.

An invitation to the ground-breaking lists the address as 5201 Nugget Road, a nod to the company’s Beaver Nuggets, a caramel-coated corn-pop snack.

Buc-ee’s locations use their Texas-sized stores to smoke barbecue in-house, craft homemade fudge and sell everything from road-trip snacks to home goods. The chain’s famous bathrooms were designed by Buc-ee’s LLC founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, and feature floor-to-ceiling walls around each stall and bright lights.

BizWest first reported in February that Buc-ees was coming to Johnstown. The development will include 116 fueling spaces.The Johnstown Town Council approved the site plan for the project in early May.