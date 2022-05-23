Brownstein law firm to relocate to Block 162 high-rise

DENVER — A Denver law firm will relocate from its current location in 2023, but the move will keep the firm downtown.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck will move from its present location at 410 17th St. to the new Block 162 at 675 15th St. The move will occur in spring 2023.

The law firm employs 300 people in Denver and more than 600 nationwide.

“Our move to Block 162 in Denver’s central core reaffirms a commitment to the city and Colorado that Norm Brownstein, Jack Hyatt and Steve Farber made when they founded the firm 54 years ago,” Brownstein managing partner Rich Benenson said in a written statement. “Our new office space will offer best-in-class amenities for our employees, clients and community partners. We are creating a space where people can collaborate and continue Brownstein’s legacy of excellence for our clients and the community.”

Brownstein will occupy about 100,000 square feet on the 26th to 29th floors of the 30-story building, which is LEED Gold certified.