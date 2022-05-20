Funding Friday: Maplewell raises $3.5M

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

Maplewell Inc., a Lafayette utility software company, raised $3.5 million in debt and options.

STAQ Capital LLC, a new hedge fund, launched in Broomfield with its debut fund STAQ Fund I LP. It has raised $2.57 million so far.