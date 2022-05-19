Former Colorado Rep. Jonathan Singer joins Boulder Chamber as senior director of policy programs

BOULDER — Jonathan Singer has joined the Boulder Chamber as the senior director of policy programs.

Singer has spent the past 25 years in community work in the Boulder and northern metropolitan region; the chamber described him as “a staunch advocate for business success and a vibrant economy throughout his years in public service, recognizing their underpinning to fully healthy communities.”

In his new role, he’ll serve as the liaison to government bodies in addressing individual business needs and telling the story about the pivotal role that a strong economy has in advancing Boulder’s environmental stewardship, social equity and quality of life goals.

“We are fortunate to continue the Boulder Chamber’s history of strong business interest representation with the appointment of Jonathan to the senior director of policy programs role,” John Tayer, chamber president and CEO, said in a written statement. “Jonathan recognizes that the welfare of our entire community is at the core of our Boulder Chamber mission, with a vital economy as a critical pillar. His strategic policy mind and understanding of economic issues, coupled with a heart for collaborative problem solving, are a perfect fit with the character of our successful business interest advocacy.”

Singer was elected to the Colorado House representing northern and western Boulder County from 2012-2020. He chaired the Local Government Committee as well as the Public Healthcare & Human Services committees, authoring and passing more than 100 bills. These initiatives, among others, have helped businesses keep their liquor licenses, prevented wage theft, and reduced or eliminated tax liabilities for those who lost property.

After his time in the House, Singer was interim executive director at LOGIC where he worked on energy policies. He has previously worked with Denver’s Office of Economic Development.

“I always like to tell people, let’s start with what we agree on and see how far we get,” Singer said. “We can agree that a strong, innovative economy is pivotal to a thriving community. The Boulder Chamber understands that relationships with local government can forge paths of

understanding based on this goal. And I am excited to be in a space where we can work on policies that foster an ideal business environment,” Singer said.