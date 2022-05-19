Boulder Valley, NoCo hotels filling as weather warms

As weather warms and travelers begin venturing out of their COVID-19 cocoons, hotels in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are filling again.
The statewide hotel occupancy rate in April was 61.7%, according to information provided by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, up from just 45.2% during the same month last year.
Across the state, the average night’s stay cost $149.
Regionally, Greeley hotels were the most full in April, with an occupancy rate of 74.8% and average cost of $89.85.
Boulder’s hotels were 65.0% occupied and cost an average of $172.72.
Longmont hotels were 63.3% full and cost an average of $104.43 per night.
In Loveland, lodges were 62.4% occupied in April and averaged $117.28.
Fort Collins posted an occupancy rate of 58.9% and a per-night average cost of $120.22.
Along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor, hotels were 57.3% occupied and cost an average of $125.50 per night.
Estes Park hotels were 39.1% full last month and cost an average of $150.76.
This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.
