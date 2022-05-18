Schlegel named partner at Old Town Media

FORT COLLINS — Rachel Schlegel has been named the fourth partner in Fort Collins-based marketing agency Old Town Media Inc.

Schlegel joins founder Vallene Kailburn, Miles Kailburn and Kerrie Luginbill as partners.

Rachel Schlegel

Schlegel serves as account director at the agency; she has been with Old Town for four years.

“Early on it was clear to the leadership team that she treated and cared for OTM as if it was her own. Every day her actions have made OTM a little better, and we are honored to have her join us as a partner. Her knowledge, skill set and passion for working with our clients and growing and developing our accounts team is key to our long-term success,” Kailburn said in a written statement.

Founded in 2007, Old Town Media at first was a website design and development agency. It expanded to a full-service marketing firm in October of 2013.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to be a key player in the development, leadership and future of OTM. To take on this new role is an absolute honor and privilege,” Schlegel said. Thank you to my business partners … for everything you’ve done to help me get here. I could not be more thrilled to start this new chapter with you all by my side.”