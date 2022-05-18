CU grad, Greeley community development chief to lead Boulder planning

BOULDER — Brad Mueller is Boulder’s new planning and development services director, taking over for Jacob Lindsey, who left the role in late 2021 after little more than a year on the job.

Mueller, a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder, worked most recently as Greeley’s community development director, a role he left last year “to focus on his family’s needs during the pandemic,” according to a Boulder news release.

“I am excited to welcome Brad to the city. He comes to us with a clear understanding of the balance that is required in achieving a community vision and administering the wide variety of regulations that exist in the planning world,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in the release. “He has a reputation for superb and consistent support of staff and a commitment to stellar customer service, recognizing that the people experience is every bit as important as the process experience.”David Gehr, previously Boulder’s deputy city attorney, came out of retirement to fill in as the interim planning director after Lindsey’s sudden departure. With Mueller’s hiring, Gehr will resume his retirement.