Congruex launches new infrastructure-lifestyle management business unit

BOULDER — Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC has formed Congruex Network Services, an organically developed business unit created to manage the lifecycle of network infrastructure projects for clients nationwide.

“CNS will house the Congruex Program Management Office, which will serve as a single client interface overseeing the execution of turn-key solutions from start to finish,” according to a company news release. “This enables Congruex’s clients to benefit from the efficiencies of a one-partner relationship, without compromising on the breadth and geographic coverage of services required to deliver large, complex projects.”

Congruex now has a total of 14 operating units.

CNS will operate out of Congruex’s Boulder offices.

“We are thrilled to launch CNS as a natural step in connecting our array of industry-leading capabilities on one platform,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in a prepared statement. “As we experience historic, unrelenting demand for digital connectivity, now is the right time to invest in a comprehensive unit that is service and geography agnostic. With the creation of CNS, we are ideally positioned to enhance our nationwide reach, create new jobs, and deliver connectivity to more communities.”