BizWest seeks nominations for Top Docs program

BizWest is seeking nominations for Top Docs, a program to recognize professionals in a variety of medical specialties.

Honorees will be nominated and selected by their peers, and highlighted in BizWest’s online DataBank directory, as well as in the July edition of BizWest.

“We are excited to bring this program to our audience,” said BizWest publisher Jeff Nuttall. “The Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are blessed with many talented and skilled physicians, and for them to achieve recognition by their peers will speak volumes to their expertise.”

Rules for submission include:

Physicians who vote for themselves must also vote for at least two candidates from outside their practice in the same category.

Vote only for a professional for whom they would endorse their skills and expertise.

Physicians must practice within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer or Weld counties.

Physicians may submit only one ballot per year.

Nominations are due by May 31 and can be made here.