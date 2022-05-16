Koechel to serve on state bar association real estate panel

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins attorney John Koechel will serve a three year term in the Colorado Bar Association Real Estate Section Executive Council.

Koechel is an attorney with Coan, Payton & Payne LLC. He will serve with six peers from around Colorado.

John Koechel

The Real Estate Section Executive Council monitors and reports on judicial, legislative and other developments that affect the practice of real estate law.

Koechel has been in practice for more than 20 years and a member of the Colorado Bar Association for six years. His experience includes commercial real estate transactions and related financing transactions, corporate and business transactions as well as disputes.