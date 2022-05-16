Colorado bankruptcies decline 40% in April

DENVER — Colorado bankruptcy filings dropped 40% in April compared with the same period a year ago, continuing a pattern of declines seen throughout 2021 and thus far in 2022.

Filings also dropped in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties compared with the year-ago period.

That’s according to a BizWest analysis of U.S. Bankruptcy Court data. Numbers cited include all new filings, including open, closed and dismissed cases. Colorado recorded 415 bankruptcy filings in April, compared with 694 in April 2021.

Year to date, the state has recorded 1,514 bankruptcy filings, compared with 2,325 in the first four months of 2021, down 34.8%.

Among counties in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado: