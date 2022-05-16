Arts in the Park back in Boulder this summer

BOULDER — Arts in the Park returns this week to Boulder’s Glen Huntington Bandshell in the city’s Civic Area and will run from May to September.

“Arts in the Park is a great opportunity for the city to support our local arts and culture organizations and provide great opportunities for our community to celebrate and connect,” events manager Justin Greenstein said in a prepared statement. “Our community members are creative and inspirational, so this summer event series is an excellent opportunity for residents, local organizations and performers to showcase their talents.”

The first performance is Mahler Fest on Friday, May 20, according to a Boulder news release.For schedule and ticketing info visit boulderartsinthepark.com.