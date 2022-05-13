Home » Region » Weekly BV



Funding Friday: Tifin raises $109M in Series D

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Tifin LLC, a Boulder artificial-intelligence-driven fintech platform, raised $109 million in a Series D. That brings its total valuation to $842 million.
  • Boulder-based robotics company Company Six Inc. raised $2.29 million of a $5.99 million round. Company Six, which manufactures small, portable robots designed to help first responders scout dangerous areas, plans to deliver its first units in the second quarter of 2022. 
  • Congruex LLC, a Boulder utility construction company, raised $40 million in equity.
  • Boulder health and performance company Rebalance Health Inc. raised $7.63 million of a $10 million equity round. 

