Ball to repurchase $300M in stock

WESTMINSTER — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) has inked an agreement to repurchase approximately $300 million of its outstanding common stock in a privately negotiated, accelerated stock repurchase transaction with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC with cash and borrowed funds.

The repurchase will reduce Ball’s outstanding common stock by about 4.3 million shares.

“This share buyback, which is part of our previously announced planned purchases for the year, is consistent with our balanced capital deployment strategy that includes returning value to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and dividends and investing in EVA-generating growth projects,” Ball chief financial officer Scott Morrison said in a prepared statement.