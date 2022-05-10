Premier Credit Union celebrating Thornton branch opening

THORNTON — Boulder-based Premier Members Credit Union will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday for its first branch in Thornton.

The Neenan Co. began building the new 1,900-square-foot branch at 755 E. 144 Ave. last summer.

“We are excited and proud to have joined the growing community of Thornton,” PMCU executive vice president of consumer banking Brian Resch said in a prepared statement. “We will be able to better serve members throughout Adams County, and bring personalized member service and individualized product offerings to the Thornton community.”PMCU has more than 77,000 members, $1.5 billion in assets and 15 retail branches, including Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado locations in Boulder, Broomfield, Longmont, Louisville, Lafayette, Westminster, Firestone and Estes Park.