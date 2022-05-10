Lockheed Martin could join efforts to fight wildfires

DENVER — Lockheed Martin Corporation (Nasdaq: LMT) could soon use drones, satellites and other aerospace tools to detect wildfires faster than conventional methods.

The Denver Post reported the Jefferson county-based aerospace company is able to produce fire maps in as little time as 15 minutes.