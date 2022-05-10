Company converts shipping containers to liveable space

SEVERANCE — A startup Severance company hopes to tap into the home office, accessory dwelling unit market with a lineup of small structures built on the bones of industrial shipping containers.

Pivot Structures LLC is the brainchild of Jeff Hanesworth, who also operates Mountain Standard Homes LLC based in Timnath.

“In 2020 [as the pandemic began], he began to ask ‘what’s the most efficient way of building home offices or ADA units,’” said Koby Bishop, sales and marketing manager for the company.

The result was Pivot Structures, which works out of a 4,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in Severance where container units are turned into functional living or working spaces. The company has multiple models suitable for use as mountain cabins, backyard offices, or dwelling units for parents, in-laws or college students returning home.

The company’s first flex home with one bedroom, one bathroom and a full kitchen was installed as a fishing cabin in Pinedale, Wyoming. Flex homes are typically placed on a foundation and intended to be permanent. Studio offices, on the other hand, do not require a building permit and are designed to be moved, Bishop said.

“During the pandemic, one of our audiences was the professional who wanted to work from home and didn’t have space. Another big interest area was as ADU units for mother-in-law suites,” he said. The units provide privacy while maintaining close proximity for families.

Designs can be basic or upscale, Bishop said, using shiplap interiors, Anderson windows, vinyl floor planking and can include decks or pergolas.

Units are insulated using spray foam and are rated R-49 in the ceilings and R-21 in the walls. Heating and air conditioning are handled by heat pump systems, Bishop said.

Pricing for auxiliary offices range from $14,500 for a 10-foot by 8-foot unit to $22,500 for a 15-foot office and $27,500 for a 20-foot unit.

Flex homes are priced beginning at $89,500, plus the foundation.

“We can ship these anywhere in the world, but we’re focused locally and in surrounding states,” Bishop said. He said the company has received some interest from developers in Florida who have clients who would like home offices in their back or side yards.

Bishop said the small crew of three builders was working on two offices as he was speaking with BizWest. He said offices can be turned around in 10-14 days; flex homes require 30 to 45 days.

“I think our flex homes are awesome. It’s not comparable to a modular home because of how sturdy it is,” he said.