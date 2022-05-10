Boulder-based Teton Waters Ranch names new CEO

BOULDER — Jeff Tripician, former president of Perdue Premium Meat Co., has been named CEO of Boulder-based Teton Waters Ranch.T

Teton Waters Ranch produces grass-fed beef. Tripician has 24 years of experience in the meat industry and a total of 36 years experience in food-industry marketing and branding. When he served in marketing at the International Dairy Foods Association, he led the development of the “milk mustache campaign” of advertisements.

According to a press statement, “Tripician is a long-time champion of the sustainable and humane premium meat industry and is keenly aware and committed to the connection between the livelihood of farmers and ranchers, animal welfare, the land, and the great tasting products they produce.”

“With grass-fed and finished beef’s ability to provide health benefits to people by reducing heart disease, obesity, and Type 2 diabetes, along with its ability to manage insulin, the thyroid and in slowing the aging process with omega 3s and antioxidants, it is absolutely a high benefit protein,” he said in a written statement. “And it isn’t only beneficial to humans. 100% grass-fed and finished beef is also the only true carbon-suppressing protein, making it better for the planet as well. The grass-fed and regenerative agriculture model improves soil health and diversity, restores the soil’s ability to hold water and the lands’ ability to be more productive, creating a better agriculture model for all stakeholders. It’s now time to make it easier and affordable for everyone to eat grass-fed beef.”

“We are going to be the industry leader in the ‘better-for-you’ grass-fed category by building this platform and showing that grass-fed is really the better choice today for consumers of all ages.”

Teton Waters Ranch was founded in the Teton Valley of Idaho in 2009 and is now based in Colorado.