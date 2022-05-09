Zayo secures $750M loan linked to ESG performance

BOULDER — Communications infrastructure company Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has completed the marketing of a $750 million sustainability-linked first lien term loan. The loan is being billed as the first environmental, social and governance — ESG — loan by a U.S. bandwidth infrastructure company.

According to information in a press statement from the Boulder-based company, “the transaction highlights Zayo’s market leadership and continued commitment to ESG and properly aligns investors with the company’s ESG ambitions. As part of its broader ESG strategy, Zayo will establish science-based targets that aim to reduce its annualized Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the long-term goal of Net Zero by 2030.”

The interest rate on the ESG loan will be linked to both attaining emission reductions and Zayo’s advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Loan proceeds will be used to drive growth, fund the acquisition of Education Networks of America, and other general corporate purposes.