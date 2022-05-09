Deadline nears for Community Builder Awards tickets

The deadline to get in on general admission prices for the inaugural Community Builder Awards is Tuesday, with prices rising to $59.49 on Wednesday.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

General admission prices are $33.49; nonprofit ticket prices are $18.99.

The Community Builder Awards are a new program produced by BizWest in collaboration with a coalition of nonprofit organizations designed to recognize nonprofits and individuals, as well as individuals and companies from the for-profit sector, for their volunteer or philanthropic activities.

Winners in eight categories will be honored at a reception, Thursday May 12, at Grace Place in Berthoud. Honorees include:

Nonprofit Collaboration of the Year: Homeward Alliance/Health District of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins, for a 24/7 day and overnight shelter at the Northside Aztlan Community Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonprofit Executive of the Year: Jeannine Truswell, CEO, United Way of Weld County. Truswell will retire at the end of 2022. During her tenure, the organization has increased fundraising from about $500,000 to $4 million to $5 million annually. She has been integral in many nonprofit fundraising efforts, as well as disaster-recovery initiatives.

Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Weld County Food Bank, for helping meet the needs of the underprivileged and food-deprived in Weld County.

Social Enterprise: Resource Central, Boulder, for its efforts aimed at tackling climate change.

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Ki. Co. Marketing, Fort Collins, for providing free services to multiple nonprofit organizations, including Outreach Fort Collins and Off the Hook Arts, as well as the Fort Collins Downtown Business Association.

Corporate Volunteer of the Year: Jeremy Wilson, Plante Moran, for working with the Community Foundation Boulder County in its Disaster Assistance Center during the weeks after the Marshall Fire.

In-Kind Supporter: KUNC/The Colorado Sound, for providing one year of in-kind advertising support to the United Way of Larimer County.

Next-Generation Leadership: Kelly McBartlett, partner/broker associate with The Group Inc., for volunteer efforts with the United Way of Larimer County, Alternative Homes for Youth, Group Gives and other organizations.

The Community Builder Awards program is supported by a coalition of nonprofit organizations, including the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming, the Broomfield Community Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Community Foundation Boulder County, Kaiser Permanente, Pathways, United Way of Larimer County, United Way of Weld County and the Weld Community Foundation. FirstBank is the title sponsor for the event. Registration costs $33.49 through May 10, after which the price increases to $59.49. Registration is available here.