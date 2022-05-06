Taco John’s completes Loveland store remodel

LOVELAND — The Taco John’s location at 1635 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland has reopened after a remodel.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

The franchise in Loveland has been at the same location since 1969 and was last upgraded in 2010, said Dara Dejbakshsh, founder of DND Group Inc., which operates five restaurant locations in Northern Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to offer great food that includes Taco John’s classics, plus new products and a value menu. Now we have a modernized look and building to reflect who we are as a brand,” said Dejbakshsh. The remodel includes an updated dining room, a new parking lot, free Wi-Fi, upgrades to the kitchen and operational updates.

Dejbakshsh plans to also remodel his stores in Wellington, Windsor, and two in Fort Collins. He bought the cluster of stores in 2021. DND also owns 22 other franchise restaurants elsewhere in Colorado and in other states.

Taco John’s International Inc. originated in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.