Loveland utility director named to leadership role at PRPA

LOVELAND — Loveland Water and Power director Kevin Gertig has been named vice chair of the Platte River Power Authority board of directors.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

Gertig was named to the position in late April; the appointment took effect immediately.

“Kevin has dedicated his entire career to utility operations for public power providers, and he has already made significant progress as utility director for Loveland Water and Power,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River, said in a press statement. “I have known Kevin for more than 10 years, and he is a tireless advocate, working in collaboration and partnership with the communities we serve. I look forward to his leadership and guidance as vice chair on Platte River’s board.”

Gertig replaces Julie Pignataro, city council member from Fort Collins, who was appointed vice chair this past February. Kendall Minor, director of Fort Collins Utilities, replaced Pignataro as Fort Collins’ second representative on the Platte River board. Reuben Bergsten, director of utilities for the town of Estes Park, remains the board chair.