Longmont apartment complex sells for $50M

LONGMONT — California-based Cantamar Apartment Associates LLC has acquired Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment complex at 2205 Alpine St. just off Colorado Highway 66 and Main Street, from developer DHI Communities Inc.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!
BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations.
The cost of the transaction was $50 million.
David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group represented the buyer in the transaction.
The complex was completed this year. It has one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, all of which feature quartz countertops, multiple closets and modern lighting. Amenities include wide-open spaces, a game lounge with private seating and shuffleboard, cornhole, ladder golf, a fitness center, outdoor bar and grill, hot tub and pet spa.
LONGMONT — California-based Cantamar Apartment Associates LLC has acquired Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment complex at 2205 Alpine St. just off Colorado Highway 66 and Main Street, from developer DHI Communities Inc.
The cost of the transaction was $50 million.
David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group represented the buyer in the transaction.
The complex was completed this year. It has one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, all of which feature quartz countertops, multiple closets and modern lighting. Amenities include wide-open spaces, a game lounge with private seating and shuffleboard, cornhole, ladder golf, a fitness center, outdoor bar and grill, hot tub and pet spa.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!