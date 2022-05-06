Longmont apartment complex sells for $50M

LONGMONT — California-based Cantamar Apartment Associates LLC has acquired Alpine Prairie Village, a 126-unit apartment complex at 2205 Alpine St. just off Colorado Highway 66 and Main Street, from developer DHI Communities Inc.

The cost of the transaction was $50 million.

David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis with Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group represented the buyer in the transaction.

The complex was completed this year. It has one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, all of which feature quartz countertops, multiple closets and modern lighting. Amenities include wide-open spaces, a game lounge with private seating and shuffleboard, cornhole, ladder golf, a fitness center, outdoor bar and grill, hot tub and pet spa.