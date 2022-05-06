Healing Warriors sets fun run to benefit veterans programs

FORT COLLINS — A 5K fun run May 22 at Spring Canyon Park, 3156 S. Overland Trail in Fort Collins, will benefit the Healing Warriors program.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

Called “Let Your Colors Run,” the event is a professionally timed event that serious runners can use to track and improve their times. Or, according to press information from the organization, it can be “just a fun time running, jogging or walking to support our veteran families.”

Check-in begins at 9 a.m. on that Sunday and the race begins at 10 a.m.

Each registered participant will receive a race shirt, American flag and goodie bag. At 10:30 a.m., other activities begin, including free snacks, food trucks, and music.

Costs to register are $40 for adults and $25 for children 12 years old and younger. Proceeds benefit the Healing Warriors, which has programs to help prevent suicide through integrative non-narcotic treatments for PTSD, TBI, interpersonal trauma, sleep disorders and chronic pain.

“We serve veterans, from any era and any branch of service. We also serve disabled and homeless veterans, active duty troops, reservists, National Guard and the spouses/partners and parents of our service members,” the organization said in the press statement.

Healing Warriors operates in Fort Collins, as well as free monthly pop up clinics in Longmont, Denver, Colorado Springs and Buckley Air Force Base.

Registration can be accomplished here.