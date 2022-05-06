Enservo hires new finance chief

LONGMONT — Enservco Corp. (NYSE American: ENSV), a Longmont-based provider of specialized well-site services to the oil and gas industry, has hired Mark Patterson to succeed Marjorie Hargrave as chief financial officer.

He previously held the same position at Xpo logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO).

“We are very pleased to add Mark to lead our finance team. He is a highly accomplished executive who has produced excellent results at every company he has been associated with throughout his career,” Enservco executive chairman Rich Murphy said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to benefiting from his energy, skill set and experience as we advance our business strategy.”