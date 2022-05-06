DMC Global reports $137.8M in Q1 revenue, $3.3M net loss

BROOMFIELD — DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM), which operates in the explosive welding and oil well perforation sectors, reported Friday that it brought it $137.8 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2022.
That represents a 147% year-over-year increase from the first quarter of 2021.
DMC also reported a $3.3 million net loss for the quarter, up 364% year-over-year. Net loss per share was 47 cents.
“DMC’s businesses delivered a solid start to 2022, despite a variety of macro-economic challenges,” said Kevin Longe, DMC president and CEO, in a prepared statement. “We now operate three differentiated and innovative businesses that have built leading positions in their respective industries. I am confident DMC’s prospects for long-term growth and improved returns for our stakeholders have never been stronger.”
DMC expects between $142 million and $152 million in revenue for the full 2022 fiscal year.
