JumpCloud hires legal executive

LOUISVILLE — JumpCloud Inc., a directory-as-a-service technology platform, has hired Eric Gunning as its new chief legal officer.

He will lead efforts around compliance, mergers and acquisitions, international expansion and capital markets.

Gunning was most recently deputy chief legal officer at Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE: TAP).

“Eric’s expertise will be critical as JumpCloud navigates rapid international growth, M&A activity, and an expanding global partner network,” JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava said in a prepared statement. “We welcome Eric’s astute counsel, deep industry knowledge, and proven legal leadership as we pursue ambitious business objectives and strategic opportunities around the world.”