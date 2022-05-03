Plum Creek Garden Market to host pop-ups in Boulder, Erie

Plum Creek Garden Market, a pop-up flower and plant concept born in Castle Rock in 2013, is opening this spring in Boulder and Erie.

The Boulder market is at 2851 Valmont Road, the former Sturtz and Copeland greenhouse location, and the Erie location is at 130 Wells St.

“It feels great that we can help fledgling as well as experienced gardeners fulfill their vision for their outdoor space,” Plum Creek founder Jeremy Friedman said. “Gardening is such a personal endeavor and brings so much joy to people young and old. Each year we look forward to helping our Front Range customers by providing quality plants, flowers and other garden support.”