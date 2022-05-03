Fort Collins Old Town Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant to reopen May 19

FORT COLLINS — Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, the regional staple known for its popular patios and margaritas, will reopen its Mountain Avenue location May 19. The restaurant had to temporarily move from its longtime location after a kitchen fire damaged much of the interior.

The Rio opened a pop-up location on College Avenue after the July 21 fire. Upon the reopening of the original restaurant, the pop-up location around the corner will close.

While the fire forced the restaurant to close, a remodel had been in the works for some time at the Old Town staple, according to owner and founder Pat McGaughran.

“After more than 30 years on West Mountain Avenue, it was time for time for an update, and the kitchen fire expedited the process,” McGaughran said in a statement.

In addition to revamping the interior of the restaurant, the Rio also took the opportunity to expand its patio, with the addition of an outdoor bar. The expanded patio is expected to open this summer.

The Old Town location of the Rio has both restaurant and event space in its classic building. The remodel has updated the furnishings to combine the modern and traditional.

The Rio has operated out of its location at 143 W. Mountain Ave. in Fort Collins since 1986. In addition to the Fort Collins location, the Rio Grande operates locations in Denver, Boulder, Greeley and the Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree.