Clean-tech maintenance firm Harvest Energy Services acquired

BROOMFIELD — Harvest Energy Services LLC, a Broomfield-based operations and maintenance firm for the renewable-energy industry, has been acquired by Takkion TP&L Holdings LLC, a portfolio company owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

“The addition of Harvest will grow Takkion’s wind O&M presence in North America, meaningfully enhancing Takkion’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions for the evolving needs of the renewable energy supply chain,” the company said in a news release. “In particular, the Harvest acquisition expands Takkion’s technical capabilities in blade repair, and adds a high throughput, state of the art training center in Broomfield, Colorado that will support continued hiring and job creation for the renewable energy industry.”

Takkion “will incorporate the expertise of [Havest’s] employees into our businesses,” Takkion CEO Jim Orr said in the release. “We see compelling opportunities to expand the already market-leading scope of Takkion’s services, leveraging Harvest’s skills and equipment. The acquisition of Harvest furthers our goal to be the strongest partner to companies across the renewable energy industry.”


 