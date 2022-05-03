Boys & Girls Club names new board president

LARIMER COUNTY — Pete Meyer has been named president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County board of directors.

Meyer has served on the organization’s board since 2016 and succeeds Ryan Cosner, CEO of Cosner Financial Group, who started on the board in 2013 and served as president from 2018 to 2022.

Meyer is the vice president of business development for Brinkman Construction.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of such an amazing organization that does so much for the children and families here in Larimer County,” Meyer said in a written statement.

“Pete has been instrumental in the growth of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County and its success over the past five years,” said Kaycee Headrick, CEO of the club. “As board president, Pete will undoubtedly continue to support and guide our organization in developing new and innovative ways to serve kids.”

Meyer has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Richmond.