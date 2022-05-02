Trammell Crow affiliate buys Canyon Reserve at the Ranch for $93M

WESTMINSTER — The 256-unit Canyon Reserve at the Ranch apartment complex in Westminster changed hands late last month for $93 million.

Canyon Reserve LLC, an entity affiliated with Continental Realty Group LLC, sold the one- and two-bedroom community at 2890 W. 116th Place to CH Realty X/MF Denver Canyon Owner LLC, a holding company registered to the Dallas address of Crow Holdings, parent company of real estate investor and developer Trammell Crow Residential, Adams County real estate records show.

Continental Realty bought Canyon Reserve fewer than five years ago and offloaded it for nearly double the company’s 2017 purchase price.

Trammell Crow has been active in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado regions in the past, buying land for development in Boulder in 2017 and helping develop the Apex 5510 apartments in Gunbarrel a few years before.