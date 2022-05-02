Tepuy Properties offloads former Canaima Outdoors offices

BOULDER — Topotepui Property Management LLC, a Boulder company that does business as Tepuy Properties, has a history with the commercial space at 385 S. Pierce Ave. in Boulder, which the real estate investor offloaded late last month for $8.75 million.
The 43,770-square-foot flex property was the first property the company bought in 2013 to house offices and warehouse space for Canaima Outdoors, Tepuy founder Ricardo Bottome’s previous business venture.
The buyer, according to Boulder County property records, was Centre Point Properties LLC, a Denver real estate investor.
Bottome sold Canaima Outdoors, which manufactured slackline products under the Slackline Industries and TreePod banners, in 2020 to focus on his real estate business, which took off after he purchased the Pierce Avenue building for $2.5 million.
“While Canaima’s investors had anticipated funding an outdoor brand’s rapid rise, the
benefits of investing in commercial real estate became immediately apparent,” Bottom said in a prepared statement. They liked how the real estate play had worked out, even though it had been accidental, and asked for more, so we searched for a second property.”
Tepuy has gone on to buy properties throughout Boulder County and expanded its investments into Broomfield and Colorado Springs.
