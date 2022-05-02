Arc of Larimer County to host 10th Annual Film Fest

FORT COLLINS — The Arc of Larimer County has begun selling tickets for its 10th annual film festival. The showcase, which will take over the Holiday Twin Drive-In in Fort Collins June 8, features short films focusing on disability.

Tickets for the festival run for $10, with discounted rates available for seniors and children. The nonprofit is also offering VIP tickets, which include reserved parking spaces and a commemorative gift.

The film festival gathered submissions of short films intended to dispel stereotypes surrounding intellectual and developmental disabilities. The best film screened at the festival will receive a $500 prize.

Film submissions were accepted from filmmakers through March 31. The selected films will be screened at the Holiday Twin Drive-In from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 8 at 2206 South Overland Trail in west Fort Collins.

The Arc of Larimer County focuses on advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and offers resources to disabled people and their families. The nonprofit is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. The Arc receives funding from donations as well as its thrift stores throughout Colorado.