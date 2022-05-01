Meow Wolf bringing Vortex fest to Denver

DENVER — New Mexico-based art installation developer Meow Wolf is bring its Vortex festival to “a secret location in the heart of Denver” starting on Aug. 5, according to a Denver Gazette report.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

The festival had previously been held in Taos, New Mexico.