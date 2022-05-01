Boulder County launches Climate Innovation Fund

BOULDER — Boulder County’s Office of Sustainability, Climate Action and Resilience is launching a $450,000 fund to support local projects focused on carbon dioxide removal and landscape resilience and restoration.

Sponsored Content NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland

From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large. Read More

Proposals are being accepted through May 27.

“The climate crisis is already impacting everyday life in Boulder County in the form of year-round wildfire seasons, poor air quality, and more days of extreme heat,” Boulder County sustainability director Susie Strife said in a prepared statement. “We need to continue to invest in rapid emissions reductions and the critical counterpart of restoring our atmosphere through carbon dioxide removal if we are serious about supporting the solutions needed to meet our climate goals.”

For more information, visit www.bouldercounty.org/government/bids-and-purchasing/bid-opportunities/details/climate-innovation-fund/.