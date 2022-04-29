Mountain Cowboy Brewing Co. opens new Loveland taproom

LOVELAND — Mountain Cowboy Brewing Co. is opening a new taproom in the Kinston neighborhood of Centerra on Saturday.

Mountain Cowboy, which was founded in Frederick in 2017, brews both craft beer and craft coffee.

The new taproom is designed to be a hub for the Kinston neighborhood in Centerra, which is currently under development. At full buildout, developer McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. expects the neighborhood to contain an estimated 2,800 homes oriented around parks and trails.

“We are honored to be partnering with McWhinney at the Kinston Hub and thrilled to be opening a second location in northern Colorado, especially since we are Loveland residents,” said Mountain Cowboy co-founder Ron Yovich in a prepared statement. “We are excited for the community to develop around us; we’ve been fortunate to influence the design of this new space to create a warm, inviting place for everyone to gather. We hope local residents and guests will come to enjoy and fall in love with our crafted beer, fresh roasted coffee, handmade baked goods and delicious snacks, and come to think of us as one of their top community go-to spots where everyone is welcome.”

Mountain Cowboy hours of operation are slated to be Tuesday – Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and closed on Monday.