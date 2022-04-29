Home » Industry News » Startups



Funding Friday: Seaside Ventures launches new fund

By  — 

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Notable rounds this week:

  • Seaside Ventures Management LLC, a Boulder venture capital and private equity firm, launched its first fund, Seaside Ventures Fund I LP. The indefinite pooled investment fund has not yet raised any capital.

