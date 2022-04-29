BBB Torch Award winners recognized

LOVELAND — Two businesses and a nonprofit from Northern Colorado received Torch Awards for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau this week.
The BBB Foundation Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming annually recognizes organizations that meet the BBB’s ethics criteria. This year’s winners were:
- Kittle Real Estate, headquartered in Fort Collins.
- Snaptron Inc., headquartered in Windsor.
- Neighbor to Neighbor, headquartered in Fort Collins.
“This class of BBB Torch Award for Ethics winners show that exceptional character and going above and beyond in ethics go hand-in-hand with tremendous growth and success,” BBB president and CEO Shelley Polansky said in a written statement. “Each of these organizations are a role model for companies of all sizes and industries, and we are thrilled to welcome them into this elite group of business in Northern Colorado and Wyoming as well as celebrate those who were also honored over the past two years.”
To win the awards, organizations are nominated by peers, employees, colleagues, and customers and invited to complete a questionnaire. Nominated businesses are then vetted to ensure that they are in good standing with BBB and free of advertising issues and government actions. Torch Award candidates are selected by an independent panel, which involves working with Ethics Scholar interns from Colorado State University, University of Northern Colorado, or University of Wyoming over the fall semester to prepare the application for judging
Nominations for the 25th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, to be presented in 2023, are open until July 8. Nominations can be started here.
