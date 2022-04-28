Todd Saliman elected University of Colorado president

BOULDER — The Board of Regents for the University of Colorado voted unanimously Wednesday to elect Todd Saliman as the school’s 24th president.
Sponsored Content
NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland
From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.
Saliman had been the interim president since July 2021.
“When the board set out to elect a president last summer, we were clear that CU needed a respected leader who could work collaboratively with the board, shared governance leaders, and our campus administrators,” said Jack Kroll, chair of the CU Board of Regents, in a prepared statement. “We also recognized CU deserves someone who could uphold the university’s values and advance CU as a leading public research university with a diverse and inclusive community. We found that and more in President Saliman. He emerged from a highly competitive field of candidates with an impressive background and a clear vision for CU’s future.”
Saliman, a Colorado native and CU alumnus, has more than 30 years of experience in public policy and higher education. He was serving as CU’s senior vice president for strategy, government relations and chief financial officer when the Board of Regents unanimously voted to appoint him president during the interim in 2021.
BOULDER — The Board of Regents for the University of Colorado voted unanimously Wednesday to elect Todd Saliman as the school’s 24th president.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!
BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations.
Saliman had been the interim president since July 2021.
“When the board set out to elect a president last summer, we were clear that CU needed a respected leader who could work collaboratively with the board, shared governance leaders, and our campus administrators,” said Jack Kroll, chair of the CU Board of Regents, in a prepared statement. “We also recognized CU deserves someone who could uphold the university’s values and advance CU as a leading public research university with a diverse and inclusive community. We found that and more in President Saliman. He emerged from a highly competitive field of candidates with an impressive background and a clear vision for CU’s future.”
Saliman, a Colorado native and CU alumnus, has more than 30 years of experience in public policy and higher education. He was serving as CU’s senior vice president for strategy, government relations and chief financial officer when the Board of Regents unanimously voted to appoint him president during the interim in 2021.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!