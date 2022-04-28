Todd Saliman elected University of Colorado president

BOULDER — The Board of Regents for the University of Colorado voted unanimously Wednesday to elect Todd Saliman as the school’s 24th president.

Saliman had been the interim president since July 2021.

“When the board set out to elect a president last summer, we were clear that CU needed a respected leader who could work collaboratively with the board, shared governance leaders, and our campus administrators,” said Jack Kroll, chair of the CU Board of Regents, in a prepared statement. “We also recognized CU deserves someone who could uphold the university’s values and advance CU as a leading public research university with a diverse and inclusive community. We found that and more in President Saliman. He emerged from a highly competitive field of candidates with an impressive background and a clear vision for CU’s future.”

Saliman, a Colorado native and CU alumnus, has more than 30 years of experience in public policy and higher education. He was serving as CU’s senior vice president for strategy, government relations and chief financial officer when the Board of Regents unanimously voted to appoint him president during the interim in 2021.