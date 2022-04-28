Swisslog Healthcare names new chief commercial officer

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare AG has named Anthony Pugliese as its chief commercial officer of medication management, the company announced Thursday.

Swisslog provides healthcare solutions such as hardware, software, automation and transport.

In his new role, Pugliese will oversee the global sales and marketing efforts for Swisslog’s medication management division.

Pugliese has been with Swisslog for 10 years.

“As a company Swisslog Healthcare has a unique combination of being a strong and stable organization while still pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Pugliese said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to carry on with Swisslog Healthcare’s reputation and commitment to enhancing quality of care, enabling better patient outcomes, and increasing efficiency through automation.”