Swisslog Healthcare names new chief commercial officer

BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare AG has named Anthony Pugliese as its chief commercial officer of medication management, the company announced Thursday.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!
BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations.
Swisslog provides healthcare solutions such as hardware, software, automation and transport.
In his new role, Pugliese will oversee the global sales and marketing efforts for Swisslog’s medication management division.
Pugliese has been with Swisslog for 10 years.
“As a company Swisslog Healthcare has a unique combination of being a strong and stable organization while still pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Pugliese said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to carry on with Swisslog Healthcare’s reputation and commitment to enhancing quality of care, enabling better patient outcomes, and increasing efficiency through automation.”
BROOMFIELD — Swisslog Healthcare AG has named Anthony Pugliese as its chief commercial officer of medication management, the company announced Thursday.
Sponsored Content
NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland
From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.
Swisslog provides healthcare solutions such as hardware, software, automation and transport.
In his new role, Pugliese will oversee the global sales and marketing efforts for Swisslog’s medication management division.
Pugliese has been with Swisslog for 10 years.
“As a company Swisslog Healthcare has a unique combination of being a strong and stable organization while still pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Pugliese said in a prepared statement. “I’m excited to carry on with Swisslog Healthcare’s reputation and commitment to enhancing quality of care, enabling better patient outcomes, and increasing efficiency through automation.”
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!