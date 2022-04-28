Ent Credit Union provides $150,000 match for Fort Collins Habitat

FORT COLLINS — Ent Credit Union has partnered with Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity to offer a $150,000 matching opportunity for donations received before May 31.

The funds will go toward Fort Collins Habitat’s “Build the Change” campaign, which seeks to raise $2 million to cover final expenses for the Harmony Cottages neighborhood — the organization’s largest project ever, with 48 families able to build and buy their Habitat homes.

“For decades, Ent has committed to supporting the Colorado communities where our members live and work. Home is central to a life of stability, security, and opportunity, so our partnership with Habitat was an obvious fit,” Ent CEO Chad Graves said in a prepared statement.

The “Build the Change” campaign comes amid rising construction costs and surging housing prices in the region.

“This campaign is about more than 48 homes,” said Kristin Candella, executive director and CEO of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “If we want to live in a vibrant, inclusive community with a thriving economy and workforce, we need to provide affordable homeownership opportunities for local families.”

The matching gift from Ent Credit Union is in addition to their work designing and teaching financial education classes for Habitat homebuyers, and their recent commitment to sponsor a full Habitat home this fall. More information on the “Build the Change” campaign can be found at fortcollinshabitat.org/buildthechange/