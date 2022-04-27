Xcel Energy, Colorado stakeholders reach clean energy agreement

DENVER — Xcel Energy and a group of Colorado stakeholders have reached an agreement that could see the utility company end its use of coal in Colorado by 2031.

If approved by state energy regulators, the agreement would mandate that Xcel deliver 80% of customers’ energy from renewable sources and reduce carbon emissions 85% by 2030.

“This is an exciting and historic milestone for Xcel Energy and our Colorado customers as we lead the nation’s clean energy transition,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, in a prepared statement. “We’ve already reduced carbon emissions 50% since 2005, due in part to the dedicated partnerships we’ve developed in the state of Colorado.”

Other provisions of the agreement include: