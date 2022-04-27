Xcel Energy, Colorado stakeholders reach clean energy agreement

DENVER — Xcel Energy and a group of Colorado stakeholders have reached an agreement that could see the utility company end its use of coal in Colorado by 2031.
If approved by state energy regulators, the agreement would mandate that Xcel deliver 80% of customers’ energy from renewable sources and reduce carbon emissions 85% by 2030.
“This is an exciting and historic milestone for Xcel Energy and our Colorado customers as we lead the nation’s clean energy transition,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, in a prepared statement. “We’ve already reduced carbon emissions 50% since 2005, due in part to the dedicated partnerships we’ve developed in the state of Colorado.”
Other provisions of the agreement include:
- Closing of the Comanche Generating Station, a coal power plant in Pueblo, by 2031
- Closing of the coal-fired units at the Hayden Generating Station by 2027
- Conversion of the Pawnee Generating Station in Brush from coal-fired to natural gas
- Energy resource additions of 2,400 megawatts of wind, 1,600MW of solar and 400MW of energy storage
