Stem Ciders acquires Howdy Beer from The Post Brewing

LAFAYETTE and BOULDER — The Post Brewing Co. is selling its iconic Howdy Beer brand to Stem Ciders LLC.

Sponsored Content Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!

BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations. Read More

The Post, a chain of fried chicken and beer restaurants that has locations around the Front Range, launched Howdy Beer as an American-style Pilsener in 2014. It received national acclaim, including earning a Bronze medal in 2018 in the American-Style Pilsener category and a Silver medal in 2014 in the American-Style or International-Style Pilsener category.

Stem Ciders, which has a national distribution platform, will now focus on growing the beer’s brand around the country. The cidery began entering the beer space in 2020 through a partnership with Sleeping Giant Brewing to manage sales and marketing efforts for Boulder Beer Co.

“We have always believed that Howdy Beer is an incredible beer with awesome potential,” Dave Query, founder of Big Red F Restaurant Group, which owns The Post, said in a prepared statement. “The partnership with Stem will allow Howdy to reach its brand and distribution potential. They have a skilled sales team and a strong knowledge of the industry needed to launch a brand across several regions.”

Howdy will continue to be served at The Post.