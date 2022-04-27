Stem Ciders acquires Howdy Beer from The Post Brewing

LAFAYETTE and BOULDER — The Post Brewing Co. is selling its iconic Howdy Beer brand to Stem Ciders LLC.
Sponsored Content
Registration is open for Community Builder Awards!
BizWest is excited to present our inaugural Community Builder Awards, a program created to salute Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado's best corporate citizens and most effective nonprofit organizations.
The Post, a chain of fried chicken and beer restaurants that has locations around the Front Range, launched Howdy Beer as an American-style Pilsener in 2014. It received national acclaim, including earning a Bronze medal in 2018 in the American-Style Pilsener category and a Silver medal in 2014 in the American-Style or International-Style Pilsener category.
Stem Ciders, which has a national distribution platform, will now focus on growing the beer’s brand around the country. The cidery began entering the beer space in 2020 through a partnership with Sleeping Giant Brewing to manage sales and marketing efforts for Boulder Beer Co.
“We have always believed that Howdy Beer is an incredible beer with awesome potential,” Dave Query, founder of Big Red F Restaurant Group, which owns The Post, said in a prepared statement. “The partnership with Stem will allow Howdy to reach its brand and distribution potential. They have a skilled sales team and a strong knowledge of the industry needed to launch a brand across several regions.”
Howdy will continue to be served at The Post.
LAFAYETTE and BOULDER — The Post Brewing Co. is selling its iconic Howdy Beer brand to Stem Ciders LLC.
Sponsored Content
NetZero Cities >> May 4, 2022 at The Ranch, Loveland
From energy to waste, an increasing number of cities are seeking to achieve aggressive sustainability-related goals. But what does it mean to be “net-zero?” This event will unpack what it means for cities and counties and the reason behind the movement, as well as address implications for the private sector and the regional population at large.
The Post, a chain of fried chicken and beer restaurants that has locations around the Front Range, launched Howdy Beer as an American-style Pilsener in 2014. It received national acclaim, including earning a Bronze medal in 2018 in the American-Style Pilsener category and a Silver medal in 2014 in the American-Style or International-Style Pilsener category.
Stem Ciders, which has a national distribution platform, will now focus on growing the beer’s brand around the country. The cidery began entering the beer space in 2020 through a partnership with Sleeping Giant Brewing to manage sales and marketing efforts for Boulder Beer Co.
“We have always believed that Howdy Beer is an incredible beer with awesome potential,” Dave Query, founder of Big Red F Restaurant Group, which owns The Post, said in a prepared statement. “The partnership with Stem will allow Howdy to reach its brand and distribution potential. They have a skilled sales team and a strong knowledge of the industry needed to launch a brand across several regions.”
Howdy will continue to be served at The Post.
…
This article has been intentionally blurred.
You must purchase a subscription to view the rest of this content.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the ALL NEW Breaking Ground website!