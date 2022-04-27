SBDC continues women-focused tech accelerator

The Colorado Small Business Development Center’s Techsource has opened applications for the second year of its Tech Venture Accelerator for Women program. The virtual accelerator has room for eight women who are founders, C-level executives and executive managers in the technology industry.
The program launched in 2021, and offered eight women the opportunity to network with other high-level women and grow their skills in entrepreneurship. Businesses that went through the program include Denver’s LuLu Tech Labs and Berthoud’s Agile RF Systems.
Sharon King, executive director of the Boulder SBDC and program lead, emphasized the accelerator’s ability to provide important resources to business leaders even in a virtual environment.
“We are proud to say that we have been able to successfully simulate the energy and passion that is typically shared in our in-person cohorts throughout our virtual programming,” King said in a statement.
Eligible businesses must be science and technology companies owned by women that are based in Colorado and can submit SBIR or STTR proposals. While entry to the program costs $2,450 per participant, a grant program allows the accelerator to reimburse participants.
The cohort program runs from June 2 to Aug. 11 and includes weekly virtual lessons with peer groups in addition to 30 hours of growth consulting from experts in the field. More information about the program can be found at the SBDC’s website.
