Maplewell obtains exclusive rights to NREL grid optimization technology

LAFAYETTE — Maplewell Energy Inc. has obtained an exclusive license to OptGrid, a energy grid optimization technology developed by the U.S. Department of Energy at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Maplewell is an energy software company that uses AI, digital twins, and hardware controllers to optimize utility efficiency. OptGrid is designed to optimize power flow between devices to help manage the smart energy devices and renewable energy sources springing up on the grid.

“Maplewell is pleased to bring the OptGrid technology into our product. It will accelerate our

vision of being the leader in demand response within the industrial sector,” said Matt Irvin, CEO

and Co-founder of Maplewell Inc, in a prepared statement.

Maplewell will be deploying this technology on industrial infrastructure, including oil and

gas, military, government, maritime, manufacturing, warehouses and fuel marketing, among

others.